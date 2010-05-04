A PEL study is a collaborative approach to decision-making used to identify transportation issues and environmental concerns. This integrated approach considers environmental, community, and economic goals early in the planning process and uses this information to streamline the transportation project development and environmental review process. The resulting information of a PEL study will be carried forward into the next phase of the project development process, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. The CTDOT may adopt or incorporate planning projects from this PEL study into a federal or state environmental review process, pursuant to Title 23 U.S.C to Title 23 U.S.C. § 168(d)(4). Learn more about the PEL process from FHWA.