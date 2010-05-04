I-95 Eastern Connecticut Planning & Environmental Linkages Study
Branford to Rhode Island
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is performing a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study to identify transportation improvements along I-95 from Branford (Exit 53) to the Rhode Island state line.
What is the purpose of this study?
Reduce Congestion & Improve Travel Time along I-95 from Branford (Exit 53) to Rhode Island
Population growth and economic development in the region over the last 70 years has increased motor vehicle traffic through this corridor—adding congestion and increasing drive time. Currently, drivers along I-95 experience heavy traffic during rush hours throughout the year along with increased and unreliable drive times. The I-95 Eastern Connecticut Planning & Environmental Linkages study (I-95 Eastern CT PEL) is a collaborative, integrated approach to transportation decision-making that will identify improvements to reduce congestion and improve travel time along Interstate 95 (I-95) from Exit 53 in Branford to the Rhode Island state line.
What is the project study area?
The project study area begins at the I-95 Northbound Exit 53 off-ramp in Branford and ends at the Connecticut/Rhode Island State Line, approximately 59 miles along the I-95 corridor. The interactive map below shows the full extent of the project study area outlined in green. Use the “+” and “-” buttons in the upper left corner to zoom in and out on the map to focus on specific areas.
What is a Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study?
A PEL study is a collaborative approach to decision-making used to identify transportation issues and environmental concerns. This integrated approach considers environmental, community, and economic goals early in the planning process and uses this information to streamline the transportation project development and environmental review process. The resulting information of a PEL study will be carried forward into the next phase of the project development process, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. The CTDOT may adopt or incorporate planning projects from this PEL study into a federal or state environmental review process, pursuant to Title 23 U.S.C to Title 23 U.S.C. § 168(d)(4). Learn more about the PEL process from FHWA.
What is currently happening with the project?
The study team is currently:
Finalizing identifying the transportation needs along the study corridor
Updating the study's Purpose and Need to reflect public and stakeholder input
Developing screening criteria and initial improvement options
Make sure to sign up for updates as the study team continues the development of the I-95 Eastern CT PEL Study.
Project Goals
In addition to the overarching purpose, the following have been identified draft project goals. Any projects identified as a result of this study should also meet these goals.
-
Capacity
Improve roadways to accommodate the increasing number of vehicles
-
Safety
Reduce traffic-related incidents and address roadway deficiencies
-
Mobility
Enhance the movement of people and goods
-
Technology
Accommodate future transportation technologies
-
Transit
Improve connections with area bus and/or passenger rail facilities